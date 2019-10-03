Local Boy Scouts, Holy Trinity Church help feed the hungry

It may sound like a cliche, but here in the Sierra Nevada foothills the young, old and everyone in between wants to do something to help end world hunger, especially as it pertains to children.

That is what brought people together Sept. 21 at Nevada City’s Seaman’s Hall in Pioneer Park, to support the Rise Against Hunger program. After a month-long fundraiser put on by Nevada City’s Holy Trinity Church, the church recruited Scouts from local Troop 24 to help create and box 10,152 nutritious meals — enough food to sustain 47 children for a yearlong school program. The meals were packed into 47 cases that will be shipped to different regions across Asia. The Rise Against Hunger organization tracks where the meals go and reports that information back to the church. Next year they plan to go even bigger by getting more of the community involved.

Holy Trinity Church also focuses on helping the local community throughout the year. Every other Tuesday they serve those in the local community who may be in need of a nutritious meal. They also provide food and services to Utah’s Place the second Sunday of each month. They welcome anyone to join them by either providing food, helping to serve or by donating any amount, large or small, to their community fund. You can contact Trinity by calling 530-265-8836 or find them online at http://www.trinitync.net.

Source: Barry Shurtz