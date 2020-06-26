Local author’s new book explores women’s rights on the American Frontier

The suffrage movement began in New York, but women on the American frontier were voting long before the rest of the country were allowed at the polls. The new book, “No Place for a Woman: The Struggle for Suffrage in the Wild West,” by New York Times best selling author Chris Enss, is the story of the women who helped settle the West and who ushered in voting rights decades ahead of the 19th Amendment.

“No Place for a Woman” explores the history of the fight for women’s rights in the West, examining the conditions that prevailed during the vast migration of pioneers looking for free land and opportunity on the frontier, the politics of the emerging Western territories at the end of the Civil War, and the changing social and economic conditions of the country recovering from war and on the brink of the Gilded Age.

Celebrate the passing of the 19th Amendment with Enss from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Bookseller in Downtown Grass Valley, where she will be signing copies of her book and discussing the struggle for suffrage.