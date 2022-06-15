Local author wins two book awards

Local author Joan Merriam’s latest novel in the Tess Alexander mystery series, “A Cruel Oblivion,” is now the recipient of two major honors for fiction. The most notable came in May, when the book was awarded the 2022 Eric Hoffer Book Award as an e-book. The Hoffer Award is one of the largest and most prominent international literary prizes for academic and small presses, and recognizes independent books of exceptional merit. The book was also a finalist for the Hoffer Grand Prize, a distinction which less than 5% of the nominees achieve.

The Eric Hoffer Book Award was established in honor of American author Eric Hoffer, one of the most important moral and social philosophers of the twentieth century. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1983.

Just this month, Merriam was also notified that “A Cruel Oblivion” received the Silver Award for Fiction by the Northern California Publishers and Authors. The Northern California Publishers and Authors is an alliance of independent publishers, authors, and publishing professionals in Northern California, and has been presenting awards for overall excellence to northern California independent publishers and authors since 1994.

Merriam’s first novel, “A Just Reckoning,” received an Honorable Mention in the 2021 Independent Author Network Book of the Year Awards. She also writes a monthly column on life with dogs, “Casey’s Corner,” which is syndicated in three California newspapers. It has been running in The Union since 2012.

ABOUT THE SERIES

In Joan Merriam’s novel, “A Just Reckoning,” Tess Alexander is a Pulitzer prize-winning investigative journalist who finds herself catapulted into the world of the global sex trade. It begins after she meets Ekaterina Voitenko, who as a small child living along the Black Sea coast of Crimea, was kidnapped and sold into decades of sex slavery. Hearing her appalling story, Tess embarks on a tumultuous journey from her home in Northern California to Crimea, Ukraine, and London in an effort to unmask the ruthless criminals behind the trafficking ring that enslaved the young woman. In the process, it also puts a target on her back.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Joan Merriam is a third-generation native Californian who’s lived in Nevada City for fifteen years. She’s the author of the 1993 nonfiction book, “Little Girl Lost: A True Story of Shattered Innocence and Murder.” She has also authored a number of articles for national, regional, and local magazines and newspapers including AARP magazine, Sacramento Magazine, Sierra Heritage, and the Sacramento Bee. She also writes a monthly column, “Casey’s Corner,” for The Union, which is syndicated in other California and Colorado newspapers.

