Local author Lisa Schliff will be discussing her book Fire in the Springs at The Nevada County Jewish Community Center (NCJCC) on February 2 at 2pm. The event is free and refreshments will be provided. The NCJCC is located at 506 Walsh Street in Grass Valley.
Fire in the Springs is a fictional account written by Lisa Schliff which tells the tale of two Jewish immigrants based on the author’s great-grandparents. Research for the book included flying to Hot Springs, Arkansas to research the history and geography of the town where they settled. Ms. Schliff also worked as a docent on the Ardenwood Farm in Fremont, California to research the Victorian lifestyle of the mid- to late 1800’s to gather further background for the book. The result is a tale brimming with travel adventures, perils, social issues and romance.