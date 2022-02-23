Local arts groups to extend COVID protocols
After careful consideration, Miners Foundry, The Center for the Arts, InConcert Sierra, Sierra Stages, Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS), Music in the Mountains, and other local performing arts organizations have partnered to extend their COVID-19 safety protocols, a news release states.
The expiration of these safety measures will vary depending on the organization, and patrons are encouraged to review each of their websites.
The policies are applicable to all patrons regardless of vaccination status.
The following items will be required by guests for entry: a mask (except when actively eating or drinking), photo ID (for those over 18), and proof of full vaccination or 48-hour PCR negative test or a 24-hour antigen test.
The state’s mask mandate expired Feb. 15.
Each organization made the decision to extend these safety measures with the public in mind and in heart. They all look forward to celebrating the time when audiences can convene in a more “normal” manner. In the meantime, each group looks forward to entertaining guests each with its own schedule of programming. In addition, they assure patrons that these measures are being taken in an abundance of caution and with guests and performing artists’ wellbeing in mind.
Source: The Center for the Arts
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Local arts groups to extend COVID protocols
After careful consideration, Miners Foundry, The Center for the Arts, InConcert Sierra, Sierra Stages, Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS), Music in the Mountains, and other local performing arts organizations have partnered to extend…