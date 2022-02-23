Local arts groups to extend COVID protocols

After careful consideration, Miners Foundry, The Center for the Arts, InConcert Sierra, Sierra Stages, Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS), Music in the Mountains, and other local performing arts organizations have partnered to extend their COVID-19 safety protocols, a news release states.

The expiration of these safety measures will vary depending on the organization, and patrons are encouraged to review each of their websites.

The policies are applicable to all patrons regardless of vaccination status.

The following items will be required by guests for entry: a mask (except when actively eating or drinking), photo ID (for those over 18), and proof of full vaccination or 48-hour PCR negative test or a 24-hour antigen test.

The state's mask mandate expired Feb. 15.





Each organization made the decision to extend these safety measures with the public in mind and in heart. They all look forward to celebrating the time when audiences can convene in a more “normal” manner. In the meantime, each group looks forward to entertaining guests each with its own schedule of programming. In addition, they assure patrons that these measures are being taken in an abundance of caution and with guests and performing artists’ wellbeing in mind.

Source: The Center for the Arts