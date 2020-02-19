Local artist hopes to display Ellen Sargent sculpture in Nevada City

After a heated debate in Nevada City whether to install a statue of Nevada City resident and U.S. Sen. Aaron Sargent and his wife, Ellen, at the top of Broad Street, the proposal was declined in 2018.

At that time, after a nonprofit had commissioned a sculptor to create the statues, Nevada City residents opposed the project as they said Aaron Sargent engaged in racist actions: supporting the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act — prompted by a philosophy of eugenics — the law restricted immigration on the basis of race. The senator also opposed treaties with American Indians, him not believing them equal to white Americans, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Now, artist and retired professor Jan-Michelle Sawyer is actively working on a bust of Ellen Sargent with support from the Friends of the 19th Amendment, a self-organizing organic movement, according to Sawyer. With the help of Nevada City residents, Sawyer wants the statue to sit publicly somewhere in Nevada City.

Sawyer said she wants to honor Ellen Sargent for pushing her husband to support the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

While Sawyer has not received approval from the Nevada City Council to display her bronze bust of Ellen Sargent in Nevada City (she’s waiting for local election season to end to present her plan), she said she’s already made reservations with the Miners Foundry for Aug. 21, 22 and 23 to unveil her artwork.

Sawyer aims to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, which she says has roots in Nevada City.

“I like to think that when (the Sargents) were here in Nevada City, they were actually cultivating their mark in history about what would come later, of giving women the right to vote,” she said.

Sawyer said she and her supporters will hold a presentation and pitch to the City Council sometime in March.

The artist said she’s trying to tell the story of Ellen Sargent through art, explaining the feminist’s friendship with Susan B. Anthony, and even wanting to encapsulate the tension and explicit anti-black racism within the suffrage movement. While acknowledging she can’t tell the entire suffrage story, Sawyer said she wants to include stories of Sojourner Truth and the African American experience.

“It’s painful,” she said. “I want to be transparent and these stories are really important.”

Sawyer said residents should recognize all the hard efforts fought by people who comprised the movement, despite the bigotry within first-wave feminism.

“These women who came before us were jailed,” she said. “Some of them were beaten. Some of them were force-fed. One of them died trying to get the attention of the media.”

This passion, said Sawyer, was specifically demonstrated by Ellen Sargent.

“She was a suffragette ‘til her dying day,” said Sawyer. “She never let go of her dream to get women the right to vote.”

