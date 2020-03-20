Local animal shelters restrict public access; Sammie’s Friends need foster homes

“Let’s get them all home,” the Facebook post read. “Shelter in place with a shelter pet.”

Grass Valley’s Animal Control Shelter hosted a one-day only adoption event this week that waived fees for qualified adopters of shelter pets, with fees paid for by Diamond Baker Mitchell Cole, Attorneys at Law. The effort was prompted by the need to clear the shelter of as many animals as possible ahead of this past Thursday’s shutdown of public access, said Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni.

The shelter is now locked during business hours and services are limited.

“Three dogs got adopted — one was a pit bull, one was a puppy and one was an older dog, so two of the three were animals that are difficult to adopt,” Matteoni said. “We’re happy with the outcome.”

Services at the animal shelter are limited through the end of the month at least, and possibly longer, Matteoni said. The building will be locked during business hours to minimize the public being able to come in. All adoptions and other services will be by appointment only and will need to be scheduled in advance.

Foster homes needed

Sammie’s Friends, which runs the animal shelter for Nevada County, has adopted similar precautios for at least the next two weeks.

All public walk-ins and training sessions have been canceled and adoptions are by appointment only. Dog walkers will continue and observe 6-foot distances for safety. Cat house volunteers will be minimized to one person per room and three per morning, with no volunteers in the afternoon. All trainings and orientations have been suspended. The nonprofit currently is seeking foster homes, and donations of canned food, toys and treats.

Shelter director Lizette Taylor stressed that adoptions are still being encouraged, and that potential adopters can check out animals on the website — http://www.sammiesfriends.org — and then call for an appointment.

But, she added, “We are definitely calling out for fosters. If people have homes available to foster animals for a short period of time, that would be great.”

While Sammie’s Friends has mostly dogs and cats, Taylor said there is at least one rabbit and several guinea pigs needing homes.

“This is a period where we will be slowing down, people aren’t thinking about adopting,” she said, explaining that getting animals into foster care will take “a little bit off our plate. … We want to give those animals a less stressful time, to get them in a home. We want to keep our volunteers safe as well.”

As the weather warms up, the shelter is anticipating the start of kitten season, Taylor said.

“We have a lot of awesome older cats that might get overlooked,” she said. “Maybe we can turn them into forever fosters, or failed fosters as we like to call them.”

