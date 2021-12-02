 LivingWell Medical Clinic receives donation | TheUnion.com
LivingWell Medical Clinic receives donation

Submitted by Cindy Crane

 

The Auburn California Area Council of Beta Sigma Phi recently held its Fall Social and Silent Auction. Each year proceeds from the event are donated to a nonprofit organization in the Nevada County/Placer County area. This year, LivingWell Medical Clinic in Grass Valley received a donation of $1,500 for their ongoing medical counseling services to both men and women. Pictured, from left, are Cindy Crane, treasurer of the Auburn California Area Council; Marty Wilson, president of Xi Alpha Eta — the Grass Valley chapter of Beta Sigma Phi; Cathy Seapy, LivingWell’s chief executive officer; and Elizabeth White, advancement director. Beta Sigma Phi is an international women's organization focusing on friendship, opportunities for service to others, and providing educational programs to its members. For more information on Beta Sigma Phi and how you can become a member, email AuburnCACouncil.BSP@gmail.com.
Photo submitted by Cindy Crane.

 

 

