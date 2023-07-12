Staff Writer
In the case of a devastating fire in Nevada County, ranchers now have an opportunity to save their livestock under the “Disaster Livestock Access Program” created with the collaboration of three counties, Nevada, Placer and Yuba County.
Supervisors for Nevada County were presented with the 2022 Challenge Award from the California State Association of Counties (CSAC) in the Rural Disaster and Emergency Response category at the regular board of supervisors meeting held in the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City yesterday.
Creative and innovative solutions that address important issues were invited to apply for the CSAC award.
The solution described in the application involved a Livestock Access Pass Card, which a rancher can apply for before the disaster.
“Individuals who acquire the Livestock Access Pass should be key personnel who have a working knowledge of the agricultural property, including access to irrigation systems, ranch equipment, and other essential infrastructure,” according to the application submitted by Chris de Nijs, County Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer.
Cardholders are not to fight fire or act as first responders during disaster but rather their role is to support the agricultural operation after being trained in emergency procedures.
“The cards do not necessarily mean the cardholder will be able to pass through road closures to get to their farm or ranch… However, in those cases when the boundaries of the closure area include agricultural land not deemed at imminent risk, the card should allow cardholder access to agricultural property,” according to the application.
The fact that many ranches operate on a variety of leased and owned land that may or may not share a common border, evacuating livestock from commercial ranching operations may not be possible in the event of a major incident.
“It is a remarkable approach to ensure that in the midst of chaos, in the middle of a disaster there is the ability for folks to access livestock to ensure that they too are safe,” Graham Knaus, ASAC Chief Executive Officer said.
While the program has not yet been tested because it was not fully established during the River Fire, the cooperation and participation of CalFire, Sheriff’s Office, and OES has been recognized.
“Our judging panel which is composed of county leaders and folks outside of counties was really struck by the collaborative approach,” Knaus said.
Over the past three months, three different trainings were offered in Nevada, Placer and Yuba Counties and were attended by 45 individuals, according to the application.
“I’m proud of this county for being innovative and looking at different ways to become more efficient, especially during emergencies,” Supervisor Sue Hoek for District 4 said.
Surprise grant money for broadband
The supervisors were given and voted to accept a surprise $25,000 grant from Sunnie McPeak, president and chief executive officer of the California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF).
McPeak was presented with a certificate of recognition for the significant support she provided to Nevada County in the development of its broadband environmental impact report (EIR) and helped secure a $50,000 grant.
When accepting the certificate, she surprised the board with the additional $25,000.
McPeak also gave the supervisors ‘church fans’ with the slogan ‘broadband for all’ to wave during important meetings and gain attention.
“I should not come to Nevada County without bringing something for you apart from these tokens,” McPeak said.
McPeak spoke about developing outreach in the county for residents who qualify for The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a U.S. government program to help low-income households pay for internet service and connected devices like a laptop or tablet.
About 14,000 households qualify for the ACP assistance, according to McPeak.
“We always invest in leadership,” McPeak said. “Play to the strength… our board just authorized me to come and offer you the additional $25,000. Appreciate your leadership. Thanks for the honor.”
McPeak’s recognition originated when she wrote an overview letter explaining the benefits of having a programmatic broadband EIR for both the County and internet service providers, outlining how it would streamline environmental approvals for broadband construction projects.
This letter became a foundational reference document in the process of developing the EIR, according to the staff report.
“A word that came to mind when I was listening to your resume and as you speak is inspirational,” Supervisor Lisa Swarthout District 3 said. “The key to economic development in our community is broadband and expanded broadband for people.”
Sarah Holyhead, Administrative Analyst II and Steve Monaghan, Information and General Services Agency Director were thanked as part of the team for helping the county move forward with their broadband goals, Hoek said.
New library approved
The Town of Truckee will be building a new library facility in Truckee River Regional Park after the supervisors approved the resolution at yesterday’s meeting.
Nevada County costs amount to a total of $1,298,000, with an additional $500,000 of support to be requested at a future date from fiscal year 2018/19 through 2027/28,, according to the staff report.
“The County of Nevada, the Friends of the Truckee Library and the Town of Truckee have worked together for several years to support planning for a new library facility in Truckee, including identification of a library site in Truckee River Regional Park, space planning analysis, conceptual site planning, and initial cost estimates,” according to the resolution.
The current library was built in 1975, when Truckee’s population was 2,000, and it is now tasked with serving a community of more than 20,000.
Friends of the Truckee Library is taking an active role in outreach and engagement, building community support, and raising local funds.
Friends of the Truckee Library has played a critical role in the pre-development process to bring the project to a shovel-ready state, according to Steve Monaghan, Director, Information and General Services.
Friends of the Truckee Library is applying for a grant from the Tahoe Truckee Airport District, administered by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, due July 2023.
Funds requested will boost Friends of the Truckee Library’s capacity to continue building community support as well as fund a portion of the pre-development costs.
“I do believe we are doing the right thing by contributing to our library system,” Supervisor Hardy Bullock for District 5 said. “I think that is going to be heavily used.”
Along with all the services libraries provide for the community, Truckee may now utilize the library space in an emergency situation, such as a major snow storm when an estimated 50,000 people, residents and visitors can at times be in town, according to Bullock.