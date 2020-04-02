LIVE: YubaNet town hall focuses on volunteers
YubaNet is hosting a second virtual town hall today from noon to 1 p.m.
Hear from local organizations who are providing critical services to the community with the help of dedicated volunteers. If you would like to learn more about what help is needed and how to safely volunteer, tune in today. You may also view opportunities online at 211 Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub.
Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_roexSg89SXGJ4nkpFzw75A or watch live on YouTube.
