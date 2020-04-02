LIVE WEBINAR: Mental health during a pandemic

The Union is hosting the next webinar in a weekly series addressing the questions and impacts of the coronavirus on Thursday, April 2 at 1 p.m.

This week’s webinar will focus on issues of mental health during the coronavirus outbreak. Topics include coping strategies during isolation, ways to access resources, and ways to recognize when individuals might be struggling with mental health.

Held in partnership with other Swift Communications newspapers, the session will feature three panelists from California and Utah:

Phebe Bell, Behavioral Health Director for the Nevada County Department of Health in Grass Valley.

Dr. Clint Purvance, President & CEO of Barton Health in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Deanna Rhodes, Executive Director of CONNECT Summit County in Park City, Utah.

The webinar will be streamed live on TheUnion.com/coronavirus and on the The Union’s Facebook page