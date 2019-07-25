Live musical accompaniment to 1923 silent film, “Safety Last” in Grass Valley

Organist Walt Strony will play live musical accompaniment to Harold Lloyd’s 1923 classic silent film, “Safety Last” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley. “Safety Last!” is a romantic comedy film starring Harold Lloyd, which includes one of the most famous images from the silent film era: Lloyd clutching the hands of a large clock as he dangles from a skyscraper above moving traffic. Film critic Roger Ebert reportedly called it, “the most famous shot in silent comedy.”

Strony, a nationally acclaimed theater organist, will perform music of the period throughout the screening. The event is a production of Arts @ PEACE, the church’s program of high-quality cultural events offered to the whole community. Admission is by donation. A free wine-and-cheese reception will follow the film. All donations benefit the Peace Organ Fund. For more information, call http://www.PeaceLutheran GV.org.