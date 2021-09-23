 Live music once again | TheUnion.com
Andy Frasco and the U.N. brought their funky collection of American blues rock to the Crazy Horse Saloon and Grill Wednesday evening, marking a return of live music to the historic downtown Nevada City venue with a sold out show. Andy Frasco and the U.N. have headlined venues like Red Rocks in the past, and people in attendance were treated with an intimate performance. The show marked the first one back at the venue following a two-month break. A full schedule of live entertainment can be viewed at http://www.crazyhorsenc.com. Entry to performances requires a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

