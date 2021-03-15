 Live, love, art walk: Second Saturday art walks begin in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Live, love, art walk: Second Saturday art walks begin in Grass Valley

News News |

Elias Funez
  

People could be seen sipping, strolling, and shopping throughout the day during the first Second Saturdays art walk in downtown Grass Valley. The Live Love Art mural reception was held from 11 a.m. to noon. People could meet some of the artists behind the temporary murals placed throughout Mill and Main streets. The next Second Saturday art walk is scheduled for Saturday, April 10. For more information, or for artists looking to display work, contact Marni Marshall with the Downtown Grass Valley Association, or visit http://www.downtowngrassvalley.com.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more