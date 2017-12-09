 (LIVE COVERAGE) Prep Football Playoffs: Bear River versus Fortuna in NorCal 5-A bowl game | TheUnion.com

(LIVE COVERAGE) Prep Football Playoffs: Bear River versus Fortuna in NorCal 5-A bowl game

Photo by Brian O'Brien

The Bear River Bruins (10-3) headed more than 250-miles up the California coast where they will face off with the Fortuna Huskies (12-2) in Fortuna at 6 p.m. today for the NorCal 5-A title.

The Union will provide live coverage of the game right here at TheUnion.com.

At 4 p.m., The Union will launch a live feed offering updates from The Union Sports Editor Walter Ford and Multimedia Journalist Elias Funez  — along with updates from KNCO, fan comments, and photos.

The live coverage will also include photos and video from Funez and Ford.

So follow our coverage below!

Go back to article