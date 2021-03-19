Live Coverage: Nevada Union versus Placer

The Miners and Hillmen will add another chapter to their long and storied football rivalry tonight when the two schools clash at Placer High School.

The Miners (1-0) come into the contest on the heels of a 20-9 victory over Bear River last week. The Hillmen (0-1) are looking for their first win after falling to Lincoln, 54-41, in their opener.

The series has been a fun one in recent years. The teams have split the last six match ups, with each winning three, but Placer has claimed the last two contests including a 28-14 win in 2019.

Follow along here for live updates from the game.