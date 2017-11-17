(LIVE COVERAGE) Friday Night Playoff Football: Bear River at home versus Ripon in a Division V semifinal battle

As #6 seed Bear River high school football (8-3) launches into their 2nd playoff game of the season, in a win or go home gridiron battle against #7 seed Ripon (8-3), The Union will provide live coverage of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V semifinal playoff game right here at TheUnion.com.

At 7 p.m., The Union will launch a live feed offering updates from The Union Sports Editor Walter Ford and Multimedia Journalist Elias Funez — along with updates from KNCO, fan comments, and photos.

The live coverage will also include photos and video from Funez and Ford.

So follow our coverage below!