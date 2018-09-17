(LIVE COVERAGE) CA District 1 debate: Audrey Denney & Doug LaMalfa

(LIVE COVERAGE) CA District 1 debate: Audrey Denney & Doug LaMalfaTHE UNIONSeptember 17, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) THE UNIONSeptember 17, 2018Prev of imagesNextLive coverage of California 1st Congressional District Candidate Forum between Audrey Denney and Doug LaMalfa, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Plumas County in Graeagle, California. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsUPDATED: Fire units on scene at structure fire on Mill Street in Grass ValleyNevada County Fair board ousts CEO Rea CallenderAll Thai’d up: After a year of preparation, Chandara Thai opens in Grass ValleyNorth San Juan resident arrested in Nebraska pot bust takes plea