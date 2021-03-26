Live Coverage: Bear River versus Western Sierra
There is a lot of familiarity in tonight’s bout between Bear River and Western Sierra, and not because these teams have a long history on the gridiron — they don’t — but because Western Sierra’s coaching staff is led by Zach Logue, a former Bruin and son of legendary Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue.
Zach Logue was a standout at Bear River when he played for his father, and now the two will set up on opposite sidelines.
The game starts at 7 p.m. tonight at Bear River’s J. David Ramsey Stadium. Check back for updates throughout.
