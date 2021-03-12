Live Coverage: Bear River versus Nevada Union
It’s football in March. It’s Bear River versus Nevada Union to kick off a six-game season. Despite all its oddity, coaches and players alike are ecstatic to be gearing up after a year of uncertainty.
“For the seniors, it’s a very special year because we weren’t sure we would get a sports season,” said Bear River senior Jacob Ayesteran, “I think we’re all just grateful we’re getting to play.”
The season kicks off for both football teams tonight at Bear River’s J. David Ramsey Stadium as the Bruins and Miners face off for the first time ever in an official game.
The game starts at 7 p.m.
