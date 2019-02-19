Little shrimp play big role in traditional Mardi Gras dish

Growing up in New Orleans, we traditionally made a Cajun/Creole dish in celebration of Mardi Gras. Usually carnival season is a time for excess and on Ash Wednesday, the day after Fat Tuesday, we all attend mass to pray for forgiveness for all the previous days' gluttonous activities since the majors of New Orleanians are Catholic.

With Mardi Gras coming up on Tuesday, March 5, this is a classic New Orleans dish to share with friends and family alike. It combines classic southern ingredients with the spicy punch for which the area is so well known.

I am now classically trained in French technique, but this is the first dish I cooked at 12-years-old for my family in New Orleans. The original recipe was obtained from the 1922 version of the Picayune Creole Cookbook. I added a few steps to include a shrimp stock and white wine.

Modern recipes include bell pepper and flour but I have always made this dish respecting the original recipe and keeping it gluten free.

Now, laissez les bon temps rouler!

SHRIMP CREOLE

Chevretes a la Creole

2 lbs. Shrimp, peeled and deveined (shells saved for stock)

1 large yellow onion, diced

7 tomatoes, diced

4 celery stalks, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 bay leaves

3 sprigs of thyme

4 tablespoons butter

Parsley, chopped

Green onions, sliced thinly

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash of cayenne pepper or to taste

For the stock:

In a saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter and saute shrimp shells until color changes, Deglaze with a little white wine then add 1 quart of water. Bring to a boil then simmer for 30 minutes then strain. Discard shells and set stock aside.

For the shrimp:

Melt remaining butter and brown lightly the onions, garlic and celery. Add tomatoes and shrimp stock. Bring to a boil then simmer for 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt, pepper and cayenne. Add bay leaves and thyme then simmer until gravy consistency. Add shrimp and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Adjust seasonings to taste.

To serve:

Garnish shrimp with parsley and sliced green onions over rice.

James Melendez is the chef at Navarre restaurant and Angel Face Bar in Portland, Oregon. He has over 20 years of cooking experience beginning with Louieś Cafe in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, while earning his baccalaureate degrees at Louisiana State University. He attended Johnson & Wales University, the alma mater of Chef Emeril Lagasse, where received an Associates Degree in the Culinary Arts.