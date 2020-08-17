Little relief from triple-digit heat in western Nevada County

A strong high pressure ridge over the desert Southwest is affecting Northern California with consecutive days of high temperatures in the triple digits.

“We’re just kind of stuck in this pattern that doesn’t have a lot of moisture coming our way,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Emily Heller said. “I think this is probably our longest stretch of heat right now.”

Grass Valley hit 103 degrees Saturday at 3:02 p.m. near Condon Park. The Nevada County Airport notched the century mark briefly about the same time. Nevada City recorded a 98 degree high off Airport Road.

Today’s high is forecast to hit 102 in Grass Valley. Highs will then drop, with Wednesday’s expected to hit 97, Thursday’s 92 and Friday’s 94. Saturday and Sunday will climb to 96 and 97, respectively.

Overnight lows are forecast to drop to 71 tonight, and the mid- to upper 60s for the remainder of the week.

COOLING CENTERS

The heat has prompted the Nevada County Public Health Department and Office of Emergency Services to establish cooling centers in various locations throughout western Nevada County, scheduled through at least today, operating from noon to 8 p.m. at the following spots:

Today at the Nevada Union High School multi-purpose room off Ridge Road; at the Ready Springs school gym in the Penn Valley area, as well as at Bear River High School in South County. Cooling centers may be established through Thursday or as needed.

ROTATING OUTAGES

On Friday, PG&E was directed to turn off power to about 200,000 to 250,000 customers given the strain on the power grid during the statewide heat wave. The power was turned off in rotating blocks until about 10 p.m. Power was out for about one hour for each block.

Californians are being urged to continue to conserve power to reduce power usage as supplies run tight during the peak period. Rotating outages are not Public Safety Power Shut-offs, which are conducted during specific high fire threat conditions.

