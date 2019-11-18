‘Little black dress’ sale Thursday in Grass Valley

The Nevada County Cinderella Project will host a holiday boutique “Pop Up” dress sale from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Beautiful Boutique, located at 120 W. Main St. in Grass Valley. Evening dresses of all sizes and colors — short or long — will be on sale starting at just $10. All are welcome. Above, Cinderella Project volunteers (aka “fairy godmothers”) display some of the dresses that will be on sale at the fundraiser. From left are Dyane Albrecht, Louise McFadden and Kris Johnson. The nonprofit organization provides free prom wear and alterations to students in need.