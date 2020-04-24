Listen to interview with Auburn Mayor Bill Kirby
Auburn Mayor Bill Kirby, who died in an April 18 airplane crash at age 72, gave the interview to KAHI after making Facebook comments about President Donald Trump that led him to announce he’d step down from the Auburn City Council.
Councilman Daniel Berlant said Kirby contributed much to the community, and didn’t want him remembered for the online statements. Others described Kirby as a strong leader who usually could bring consensus to the council.
In the April 15 radio interview Kirby apologized for his Facebook posts, saying he intended to step down at the following meeting.
