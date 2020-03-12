LIST: Nevada County events postponed, cancelled due to coronavirus

POSTPONED

Grass Valley School District Kindergarten Roundup has been postponed until further notice, according to a release from the district. The principals will be at Margaret G. Scotten Elementary School from 6 – 7 tonight and at Bell Hill Academy from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

STEAM Expo 2020 has been postponed to 2021, according to a release from Nevada County Superintendent of Schools

InConcert Sierra with Pianist Wu Han, cellist David Finckel and violinist Arnaud Sussmann — TBD

Nevada City Rotary Club’s Hungry Games fundraiser has been rescheduled to July 19

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County has postponed its ““Fair Elections: Threats and Assurances” program as well as its April’s Second Saturday program and its Constitutional Challenge fundraiser. “We’re planning to reschedule these events to the late summer or fall, and will announce those dates as soon as possible,” said Janice Bedayn, League President, in a press release.

CANCELLED

Anew Day Board of Directors has decided to cancel its 7 th annual Crab Feed & Auction fundraiser, according to Executive Director Lori Nunnink-Taylor

annual Crab Feed & Auction fundraiser, according to Executive Director Lori Nunnink-Taylor California Youth Symphony for Music in the Mountains

Tibetan monks cancel trip to Nevada County

Sierra Harvest Soup Night — For more information SierraHarvest.org

Sierra Stages cancels all remaining performances of ‘Blithe Spirit’

This story will continue to be updated as more information is obtained.