Lions Share: Nevada City Lions collect 1,100 pounds of food for Interfaith Food Ministry

Members of the Nevada City Lions collected over 1,000 pounds of food in their first service event since the start of the pandemic. From left, Jamie Beer, Diana Beer, Jivat Muts, Jackie Wapp, Chuck Woerner, Jim Wapp, Don Wight, Verne Taylor, and Donna Prince.

John Orona

The Nevada City Lions collected more than half ton of food donations for Interfaith Food Ministry this week, capping off the California Lions’ month-long service project to feed the hungry.

Throughout February, local chapters of the international Lions organization held donation events across the state.

On Sunday members of the local service organization gathered outside SPD Market in Nevada City to add their 1,100-pound haul to the statewide goal of collecting 150,000 pounds of nonperishable food. They also raised just under $500 in cash donations.

“It is an opportunity for our local Lions Club members to engage in a meaningful project that will greatly benefit our community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nevada City Lions President Jackie Wapp said in a release.

According to Past District Governor Doug Wight, the California Lions collected 162,000 pounds of food statewide.

Submitted to The Union

According to Wapp, it was the group’s first major in-person event since the start of the pandemic, encouraged by the recent donation events of other service organizations.

The turnout was encouraging and may be the start of more in-person events in the near future, Wapp said.

“We’re hoping so,” she said of the prospect.

Wapp said they have two clean-up projects planned for Pioneer Park and Red Dog Road in the coming weeks.

Nevada City’s Cub Scout Pack 23 held their own food drive the same day at Pioneer Park, and the troops and their parents came by to combine their efforts.

Wight said the Nevada City Lions have supported Pack 23 since they were chartered. The organizations go back to 1947 and 1958, respectively.

The Lions are looking to add more members and rebound after missing out on the $30,000 in funds typically raised at their Nevada County Fair Taco Booth, money that goes back into the community and service projects worldwide.

According to Donna Prince, Second District general for the region that includes Nevada and five other counties, to join people just need to be over 18 years old and possess a “passion to serve.”

The Nevada City Lions hold general meetings 7 p.m. at Seaman’s Lodge, 423 Nimrod Street, Nevada City, the second Wednesday of each month.

Members said though the service project has ended, the need to help out the community will continue.

“Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion,“ Wapp said, repeating the organization’s slogan.

Lions President Jackie Wapp holds some of the donations collected Sunday in front of SPD Market in Nevada City.

For more information, people can contact Jackie Wapp at beerwapp@gmail.com .

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.