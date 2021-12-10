 Lions give thanks to first responders | TheUnion.com
Lions give thanks to first responders

Submitted by Amor Traceski
When the Bennett and River wildfires threatened the region this past August, first responders throughout Nevada County joined forces to protect the community from harm and further devastation. Since then, the six Western Nevada County Lions Clubs of the Sierra Zone and District 4C5 wanted to do more to express their gratitude. On November 20 they delivered over 230 hot lunches to first responders and on December 7, they presented special “Plaques of Appreciation” to the various fire chiefs and law enforcement heads at the Western Nevada County Fire Chief’s meeting held at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley.
Photo courtesy of Amor Traceski.

 

