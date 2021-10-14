Lions donate to Hospitality House
On Oct. 6, several members from the District 4-C5 Lions stopped by Hospitality House to deliver clothing, blankets, pillows and pillowcases to Executive Director Nancy Baglietto. Representing the District Lions were Higgins Diggins Lions District Governor Donna Prince, Brad Prince and Nevada City Lion Past District Governor Doug Wight, who had also delivered several bags of clothing and the other goods to “Utah’s Place,” the shelter at Hospitality House. Prince had previously contacted Hospitality House to see if the region’s Lions District would be able to donate the items and were told they would welcome the donation. Items filled the back end of Prince’s SUV and were much appreciated by representatives of Hospitality House. District 4-C5 Lions covers not only Nevada County with six clubs in Western Nevada County, but clubs in Sierra, Placer, El Dorado, Sacramento and Yolo Counties. The donation exemplifies the current International President Douglas X. Alexander’s theme, of “Service from the Heart.” For more information about the organization, email Donna Prince at liondprince@gmail.com.
