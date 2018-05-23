Link up with the Lynx: Live music at Tofanelli’s Bistro in Grass Valley

The Duo Lynx will be playing from 6-9 p.m. the next two Thursdays, May 24 and 31, at the Tofanelli's Bistro on the patio.

The Duo Lynx is comprised of Billy Packard on mandolin and Alexis Alrich on piano.

They play a combination of music from the U.S., Italy, Brazil, France, Mexico and more including waltzes, polkas, tarantellas, tangos, bossa and choro all with a modern California twist.

The Duo Lynx has added numerous original compositions to their program as well.

Angie Purdy of Tofanelli's Bistro said, "We are so excited to have the Duo Lynx back again this season. They play great music that keeps our guests and servers tapping their toes and smiling."

For more information call Tofanelli's Bistro at 530-272-1468.