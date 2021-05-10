Lineup announced for WorldFest Day, a replacement for annual California WorldFest

FROM A RELEASE:

The Center for the Arts is excited to announce that it will host Ozomatli, Pamyua, and Two Runner for WorldFest Day to take place July 17 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

In the past the center has hosted California WorldFest, a four-day global music festival featuring performers from all around the world which included activities, group dancing, and the ever-popular Indigenous Peoples Village. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it has adapted and is pleased to present a lineup which will serve as an early evening concert with safety protocols in place.

Ozomatli is a popular band known for its festive and multi-cultural blend of rhythms and eclectic sound. It has toured the world many times over and most recently released the album “Juana La Cubana.” Main support Pamyua is an Iniut band which has made its name in the world music scene and will encompass much of which has put WorldFest on the map: an opportunity to learn about another culture through song. In an effort to showcase talent found locally, the center tapped the band Two Runner to open the show, as it remains dedicated to booking local artists.

Taking into consideration the ongoing pandemic The Center for the Arts is intent on letting the public know that this WorldFest will look like no other. Instead of the multi-day and multi-stage format, the concert will take place in one evening. Two food vendors will be present and artist merchandise will be for sale. However, those will represent the only vendors on site.

Additionally, patrons will be seated in “pods.” This means that tickets will require that all eating and dancing must take place within the 8-foot by 8-foot pod you will be assigned upon arrival. Only VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to select a pod within the first few rows of the seating area. At this time COVID regulations prohibit communal dancing.

To add to the experience, there will be $35 advance drink packages available at time of ticket purchase as well as $6 parking passes.

The center is prepared to thank any patron who possesses tickets for 2020 WorldFest for their dedication by honoring them with a ticket to WorldFest Day; their 2020 ticket will remain valid for 2022. WorldFest Day is also a way of showing appreciation for the community, which has made its festival a success in the past while looking forward to a bright future.

Camping will not be provided by WorldFest this year, so any and all camping reservations will go through Nevada County Fairgrounds. Any ticket holders with camping passes for 2020 can keep them and use them for next year, when the center is more optimistic about the festival returning to its former formula. Please visit http://nevadacountyfair.com/rv-park for more information on WorldFest Day camping.

Capacity will be determined by the Nevada County tier assignment at the time of WorldFest Day. At the time of this release, the county lies in the red tier, so a limited number of tickets will be available. If and when we move to the orange tier, more tickets will be released.

The Center for the Arts looks forward to seeing its friends and community members after what have been trying times for many.

For more information on this performance, please visit http://www.thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384.

Source: The Center for the Arts