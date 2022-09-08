Like an animal: Sammie’s Friends founders to leave organization next July

Cheryl Wicks, right, and Curt Romander, center, speak with the incoming executive director of Sammie’s Friends, Fran Cole, during a tour of the new expansion at Sammie’s Nifty Thrift Shop last month. Wicks and Romander will be stepping away from all Sammie’s operations, including at the thrift store.

The past 21 years have been a labor of love for Cheryl Wicks and Curt Romander.

Since 2001, the two have been overseeing and directing Sammie’s Friends, an animal shelter in partnership with Nevada County.

In June 2023, they will be stepping down from their executive positions. Though their passion for the care of animals will continue, they will retire and pass the position of executive director to Fran Cole.

“By the time we leave next June, it will be 22 years,” said Wicks. “Curt will be 77, so there’s no exact right point to do that, but I think the main thing is that we have been struggling for a while to get the right people in place to carry forward what we’ve put in place. I think we’ve got the right people running the shelter, (and) running the (thrift) store.”

Romander said: “We made a decision two years ago that we would be done on July 1, 2023. We told our board that’s what our plan was. Fran kind of dropped into our organization as sort of a gift from God because we’d been doing a nationwide search for an executive director. One day Fran called Cheryl and said, ‘What do you think about me being executive director (of Sammie’s Friends)?’

“She has the ear of the county, she knows a lot of people in the county and she doesn’t let grass grow under her feet.”

Cole is an attorney, which Wicks and Romander say is very valuable when running a nonprofit, which Sammie’s Friends is considered. They added that all of the imminent change came to a head in the last four months, and that it seemed like it was the right thing to do.

“There’s a ton of work that needs to be done to keep any organization afloat,” said Romander, “which includes filings with the state and federal government; you’ve got tax returns and contracts.”

DEVELOPING RELATIONSHIPS

Wicks said she has spent much of her time developing relationships within the community, sharing what they do and how they do it. She is proud of bringing the community together and helping people as well as the critters that pass through their shelter. The list of animals they have rescued over the years includes dogs, cats, rabbits, pet rats, horses, birds, and even an alligator.

They credit the community with helping them thrive, and Wicks is thankful for the support from people who adopt and also those who help find homes for the animals they service. It’s not unusual, she said, to be at the dog park with her own pups and meet several, if not many, dog owners who all adopted from Sammie’s. One day, she said, the entire park had adopted from them.

The adoption rate totals 35,000 over the years, and Wicks remembers nearly all of the names they have given to the animals who find their way to Sammie’s. She noted that they almost always provide a new moniker as soon as said friend arrives at the shelter. That, she said, is more personal than a number or generic title.

“People will adopt a dog or cat because of how it looks, but they will return it because of how it behaves,” Romander said. “It’s not fair to an animal to be adopted and then returned. It’s really important that we take the time to make the connection with the person who wants to adopt and that the animal is a good fit for their lifestyle.”

Sammie’s Friends has become the go-to for Nevada County when someone has lost or found a pet, which Wicks said is a testament to the hard work and love her organization puts into each and every animal at Sammie’s Friends.

“It makes us feel great,” Wicks said. “Every time we see a person who tells us that they adopted an animal from us and how happy they are with the animal, that’s the most joyous (thing).”

Heather Adams, from left, Fran Cole, Cheryl Wicks, Curt Romander, Evan Walsh, and Phil Yonge gather for a photo before touring some of the new digs at Sammie's Nifty Thrift Shop in Grass Valley.

