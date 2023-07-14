Since 1989 Arnold Goldberg has dedicated his life to lighting, or more specifically, illumination.
An electrical contractor, Goldberg opened Accent Lighting in 1989 at the then brand new Home Center on Idaho-Maryland Road. For 20 years he offered the community an assortment of unique and custom light fixtures, and the know-how on their functionality.
Now his business, which has been known since 2008 as Illumination-The Lamp Doctor, will close July 31. Goldberg is holding out hope that an interested party will step forward and take ownership of the business.
“I opened up Accent Lighting in 1989 and basically it was my wife and I then; she passed away in 2007,” Goldberg said. “That was a good store and at Accent Lighting we were doing just about every house that was being built in Nevada County. It was a good run. Then when the bottom fell out at the end of 2008, I had to close that store and then we downsized—actually, this is the fifth location now.”
Goldberg’s foray into the world of lamps, sconces, and chandeliers came after his experience with electrics led him to start navigating the world of home lighting.
“I was an electrical contractor and back in the day people would ask me, where’s a good place to get lighting? One day I was at the Roseville Flea Market and there was a guy down there that was selling beautiful light fixtures and very reasonable. I bought a bunch from him. I went back to see him again and I never could find him for weeks. So one day we happened to stop by the Roseville Flea Market and the guy was there, and he was loading back up.”
Goldberg immediately told the man he had been searching him out, to which the man replied he was in ill health and looking to sell off his extensive collection. The two struck a deal for the merchandise, and Accent Lighting was born.
“We went around looking for some space and The Home Center was being built (on Idaho-Maryland Road) so we ended up moving in (there) and we didn’t know if we were going to last 30 minutes or 30 years. We ended up doing pretty well. Like I say, we went 20 years there and had a good run.”
Goldberg said that nowadays he does the vast majority of the work himself, but he would feel better about closing Illumination if he knew there would be someone to take it over. This isn’t so much about concern for his legacy, but concern for people who need to have lamps repaired.
“Most of the business these days is the repair business and I really would like to find somebody that would like to take over the repair business. I would do some basic training for them,” Goldberg said. “The main thing is that I have 10 cabinets with 80 drawers, and they’re all full of parts and special light bulbs and things of that sort that you can’t get anywhere else. So it would be a good business for somebody.
“I am just hoping somebody at the last minute will step forward because everybody’s upset that I am leaving because I am the only one around who is still doing lamp repair. We’ve got a niche that needs to be filled.”
Goldberg was forthright in saying that the main reason he is closing his business is because the overhead costs are exceeding what he is bringing in. However he doesn’t want to discourage a potential buyer of the shop.
“I know of a good location for somebody to move to that would be reasonable and would be a good place to start lamp repair,” he said.
It will be a bittersweet goodbye for Goldberg who remains passionate about what he does.
“I had a friend who always said I have to know more than a brain surgeon. And it’s pretty much true because I have to engineer everything in my mind. It’s just something that I enjoy. I enjoy interacting with people and like I said, all the hardware stores in town send everybody over if they don’t have (the item). I usually have what the people need. I have been a real service to this town for over 34 years.”
Illumination-The Lamp Doctor is at 1451 East Main Street in Grass Valley. They can be reached at 530-477-5777.