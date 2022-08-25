Lights, camera, permit: Nevada City to require fee for professional filming

Mention “filming” in Nevada City, and you’ll likely think of the Hallmark movie “The Christmas Card.”

Chamber of Commerce officials have praised the film, saying it continues to draw people to the Sierra Foothills.

“I know I was in at least one commercial as a kid walking down the street here,” City Manager Sean Grayson said earlier this month.

Professional filmmakers have expressed interest in Nevada City, leading the council on Wednesday to unanimously approve an ordinance regulating filming activities on or using public property. It becomes effective 30 days from Wednesday.

Speaking at the Aug. 10 meeting, in anticipation of the council vote, Grayson said studios have contacted the city about filming in the new year. Grayson noted the city had no ordinance about filming.

Professional filmmakers must now obtain a permit from the city and pay a fee. Any need to close streets would require another fee.

Certain activities like filming for breaking news, government filming and student filming as part of a class are exempt.

Matthew Coulter, a Grass Valley Council candidate, expressed reservations during the Aug. 10 public comment.

Coulter has a Facebook page on which he regularly posts video taken by him on his phone. He said some people are unaware they can be photographed legally when in public.

“I run into this almost daily,” Coulter said. “If you’re in public, people can take a picture of you.

“What is news? What is reporting?” he added. “Am I a reporter? I think I am. Am I protected by the First Amendment? I think I am.”

Coulter in November will face Haven Caravelli and Hilary Hodge for two Grass Valley City Council seats.

Grayson said the city had no intent to stifle the ability of people to use their phones. Instead, the ordinance is meant to address filming that affects the closure of streets and noise after hours.

The city manager said someone filming professionally would need to get a permit. Anyone else can take a video with no city involvement.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249