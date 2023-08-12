Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com |

Thunder clouds form on the horizon east of Grass Valley and Nevada City in this file photo. The National Weather Service Sacramento is calling for the increased chance of lighting and thunderstorms through Tuesday.

 Elias Funez File Photo

The National Weather Service Sacramento is calling for a moderate heat risk throughout the San Joaquin and Sacramento River Valley’s including west Nevada County from Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

In the higher elevations of Nevada County to the east, the weather service has warned of the potential for isolated mountain thunderstorms through Tuesday which may produce dangerous lightning, gusty winds, and brief rain.