The National Weather Service Sacramento is calling for a moderate heat risk throughout the San Joaquin and Sacramento River Valley’s including west Nevada County from Sunday through Wednesday of next week.
In the higher elevations of Nevada County to the east, the weather service has warned of the potential for isolated mountain thunderstorms through Tuesday which may produce dangerous lightning, gusty winds, and brief rain.
A 15-40% chance of thunderstorms through Monday has been forecast by the weather service, which drops to a 15-30% chance through Tuesday over the mountains.
“Storms occurring near the crest are expected to have heavy rainfall, but at lower elevations, minimal rainfall,” a release from NWS Sacramento said.
The chance for more widespread lightning increases over the weekend.
“Best potential for increase in the amount of thunderstorms will be Saturday through Monday, especially over the Sierra and the southern Cascades,” NWS said.
Sunday night into Monday a few thunderstorms may drift into the foothills.
Lightning strikes may lead to new wildfires according to the National Weather Service.
In Grass Valley today, temperatures are expected to be in the mid eighties before jumping to a high of 90 forecast for Sunday and Monday.
By midweek, temperatures look to climb to the upper 90s before dropping again.
Overnight lows in Grass Valley tonight are forecast at 71 degrees before climbing to 75 Sunday night through the middle of next week.
Those traveling through the Central Valley will want to take into consideration the moderate risk for heat-related illnesses for pets, livestock, and those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.
On Sunday there is a 70-100 percent chance of reaching 100 degrees for the northern Sacramento Valley, elsewhere 10-25 percent.
Monday calls for an 80-100 percent probability of reaching 100 degrees for the northern Sacramento Valley, elsewhere 30-60 percent, while Tuesday calls for a 95-100 percent chance of reaching 100 degrees for the northern Sacramento Valley, elsewhere 60-80 percent.