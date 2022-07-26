Lightning strike fires possible: National Weather Service warns of thunderstorm potential
Monsoon moisture will push northward this week, with isolated thunderstorms possible in the valley and foothills into today and across the Sierra for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
While chances of this occurring are below 20%, meteorologists warn of cloud-to-ground lightning with little to no precipitation, gusty erratic winds, and the potential of new fire starts from lightning.
Later in the week, forecasters are expecting very hot daytime temperatures with limited overnight relief expected across the Northern Sacramento Valley on Thursday and Friday, with moderate to high heat risk.
Grass Valley is forecast to see a high today of 91, 94 on Wednesday, 95 on Thursday, and 97 on Friday.
Overnight lows are forecast to remain in the low to mid-70s through next week.
Smoke from the Oak Fire will likely continue to push northward across the Sierra foothills and mountains this week.
Those in sensitive groups will want to monitor their exposure to the air and limit outdoor activities, keep windows closed and use an air filter, and stay indoors if possible.
Latest air quality info can be found at fire.airnow.gov.
