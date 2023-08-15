Lightning strike fire contained in South County Monday
Firefighters were busy Monday responding to reports of smoke reports and possible lightning related ignitions.
Firefighters in the Higgins area responded to reports of a lighting ignition off of Swenson Ravine Road in south Nevada County at 2:45 p.m.
Responding firefighters initially experienced some access issues but were not delayed long making access by 3:04 p.m. reporting 1/2 acre vegetation fire burning in grass and oak woodland.
By 3:13 p.m. firefighters had the fire contained with a hose lay around its perimeter remaining on scene for about another hour.
Grass Valley’s air attack and air tankers were dispatched to several other incidents in the region Monday including the Soda Springs and Truckee areas.
According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, the potential for additional lightning strike fires remains through Saturday but the risk diminishes to minimal Tues. — Sat. The weather service reported a moderate risk of lighting related fires on Monday.
