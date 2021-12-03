 Lighting up the night: Christmas tree lighting, Citizen of the Year award presented at Cornish Christmas | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Lighting up the night: Christmas tree lighting, Citizen of the Year award presented at Cornish Christmas

News News |

The Grass Valley Cornish Choir sings on the steps of The Union’s historic downtown steps following the lighting of the official downtown Christmas tree at Friday’s Cornish Christmas event.
Photo: Austin Metzger for The Union
The lights of the official city of Grass Valley downtown Christmas tree are lighted in front of Friday night’s Cornish Christmas crowd. Two more Cornish Christmas dates remain, on Dec. 10 and 17.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley Police Officer John Herrera was awarded the Citizen of the Year award prior to the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley town crier Paul Haas rings his bell as he announces the beginning of the Cornish Christmas event along Mill Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
Santa Claus has a conference with some of his elves and Mrs. Claus on Mill Street prior to Friday’s Cornish Christmas tree lighting event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley town crier Paul Haas announces the Citizen of the Year award prior to Friday night’s Cornish Christmas event in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Austin Metzger for The Union

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more