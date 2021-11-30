 Lighting the menorah | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Lighting the menorah

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Fire dancer Sequoia Criteser helps bring in the third night of Hanukkah Tuesday evening during a public ceremony held in Nevada City’s Robinson Plaza and hosted by the Chabad of Grass Valley. Music, games and traditional treats were also shared.
Photo: Elias Funez
Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz lights the menorah on display during the 6th annual menorah lighting in downtown Nevada City. The menorah is lighted during each of the eight nights of Hanukkah, though this is the only public display held in downtown Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Visiting rabbis, originally from Quebec and London, Tzemach Gordon, left, and David Ashkenazi, came to Grass Valley from the Chabad of the Brooklyn headquarters.
Photo Elias Funez
Faces in the crowd are wowed by the fire dance show put on by Sequoia Criteser during Tuesday night’s menorah lighting in downtown Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Traditional jelly-filled Jewish pastries and other goodies were available for attendees during Tuesday night’s menorah lighting in downtown Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more