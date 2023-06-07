Catharine A. Dykes, PE senior civil engineer for the City of Grass Valley confirmed recent progress on the Mill Street project completed on Tuesday and the plan for today.
“That the first quarter of the street, from Main Street to Yuba Blue, has been stained and the sealer was applied today,” Dykes said. “The staining contractor is starting the second quarter of the street, from Yuba Blue to the middle of the Bank Street alley, on Wednesday, June 7.
Each section is taking approximately 7 days. As soon as the staining is completed to the Bank Street alley, the landscaper will be planting the planters on the block between Main and Bank, according to Dykes.
The last of the infrastructure work should be completed this week, according to Dykes, with the concrete pour by Sierra Foothills Construction that will have their crews come out to remove all of the caution tape and barricades in the sidewalk areas and clean up.
Gray Electric is scheduled to finish the installation of the light poles on the block between Bank and Neal Streets and the areas on Neal, Bank, and Main Street are scheduled to be paved today, June 8, and 9 which will leave the cosmetic work (staining of the concrete, landscaping, etc.).
An issue with the brightness of the street lighting was addressed by Dykes as well.
“We have had several complaints about how bright the street lights are,” Dykes said. “The streetlights that were installed are dimmable, but until the control panel has been installed, we don’t have that option.”
“We are planning to decrease the brightness of the light pole fixtures once the controller has been installed so that we have a good level of light to prevent vandalism and theft at night, but not so much light it’s glaring,” Dykes said.
According to the project electrician, the panel/controller pedestal is on backorder and will not be available until August or September.
“So please, just bear with us and we will get it taken care of before the project has been completed,” Dykes said. “I know it’s frustrating seeing the staining area fenced off and no one working, but direct sun and heat are issues with the stain.”
“The stain being used is a liquid that penetrates the concrete. If it is too hot or in the direct sun while it is being sprayed, the liquid dries before it can penetrate,” Dykes said.”
According to Dykes, the staining is started in the very early morning hours working before the sun becomes an issue and applies the color 3 to 4 times so what’s there is not the finished product.
After the stain is completed and approved the contractor will spray the penetrating sealer one day after which the area will be closed for two days so that the sealer can fully cure.
“As soon as that 48 hours is complete, we will remove the orange construction fencing,” Dykes said, who expressed elation at the benefit from even one coat of staining. “That large expanse of concrete was blindingly bright every day when I walked down the street.”
The railing material for the street areas that are being rented by the businesses is also in the process of being ordered.
“If you have not rented the space in front of your business at this time, but intend to do so in the near future, will you please let me know so we can make sure we have enough of the railing material/planters that will be used to delineate the areas,” Dykes said.
Railing must only be placed in front of businesses that sell alcohol as three sides must be blocked to create a delineated space as required for the liquor license according to Dykes.
“That being said, we were told that the use of planters is allowed as it still blocks people from coming and going. The planters are 8’ long and made of Corten steel and will be planted with perennial grasses,” Dykes said. “We are planning to use both railing and planters to soften the effect in those areas. We are also planning to use planters to delineate the spaces for the businesses that do not sell alcohol.”
“After the staining is completed (and after the 4th of July festivities most likely), we will be marking out the location of these areas,” Dykes said.
Downtown business owners are being asked to keep an eye out for a correspondence from Dykes and the City of Grass Valley for more updates on timing.