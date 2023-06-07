Catharine A. Dykes, PE senior civil engineer for the City of Grass Valley confirmed recent progress on the Mill Street project completed on Tuesday and the plan for today.

“That the first quarter of the street, from Main Street to Yuba Blue, has been stained and the sealer was applied today,” Dykes said. “The staining contractor is starting the second quarter of the street, from Yuba Blue to the middle of the Bank Street alley, on Wednesday, June 7.