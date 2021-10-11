Lighter winds expected by tonight: No Public Safety Power Shut-off planned

After Grass Valley saw gusts of wind reaching between 15 and 23 mph Monday afternoon, “much lighter” winds are expected by this evening, National Weather Service meteorologist Sierra Littlefield said Monday.

No Public Safety Power Shut-offs are anticipated for Nevada County this week.

As of Monday, the National Weather Service forecast today to have a high of 61 and low around 40, with as high as 20 mph gusts during the day and winds up to 9 mph at night.

Rising temperatures — although still “on the chilly side” — are expected alongside the decreased wind speeds, Littlefield said. Today’s forecast low of around 40, for example, is an increase of 5 degrees from Monday’s forecast low of 35.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny and clear, with a high near 60 and low around 40.





The forecast shows “a bit of a break” from the wind midweek, said Littlefield, but winds could pick back up overnight Wednesday, and into Thursday morning. She said, however, that wind this week is expected to generally stay under 20 mph after today.

Temperatures are forecast to begin rising Thursday, with a high near 68 and low around 45, followed by Friday’s high near 71 and low around 46. Both days are expected to be sunny.

Sunny weather is expected to continue Saturday, the hottest day on this week’s forecast, with a high near 75 and low around 49 for a partly cloudy night. Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 73 and low around 48.

PG&E FORECAST

No PG&E Public Safety Power Shut-off (PSPS) is planned to affect Nevada County this week, according to the company’s seven-day forecast issued Monday.

The forecast listed 23 other counties under the “PSPS Warning” category, which PG&E defines as meaning that execution of PSPS is probable, for Monday and today.

No counties were listed on the forecast for Wednesday.

The cluster of counties listed as “Elevated” for Thursday and Friday comes closer to Nevada County on the map, reaching neighboring Sierra and Yuba counties, but Nevada County is still not listed.

PG&E defines “Elevated“ as meaning an upcoming event, such as gusty winds, dry conditions, or other elevated risk, is being monitored for increased potential of a PSPS event. This category is the second-lowest level on the forecast, after “Not Planned,” which Nevada County is expected to stay in throughout this week.

The forecast clarifies, however, that the conditions affecting a potential PSPS event “can change quickly,”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com