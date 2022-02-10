Light rain possible after weekend’s high temps

Locals and visitors alike stopped to take in the warm temperatures along the South Yuba River Thursday under the Highway 49 bridge, including Brit and Tadpole Hayes, and Kaden Fredericks and friends from Nevada City. A high of 78 was recorded in both Grass Valley and Nevada City Thursday, with similar temperatures expected today before moving toward next week’s cool down and chance of rain.

Photo: Elias Funez

A cooling system set to arrive Monday evening will offset what the National Weather Service predicts will be record-breaking temperatures for this time of year.

According to Karl Swanberg, a forecaster based out of Sacramento, today’s high will peak at 76.

Mostly clear skies will prevail into Saturday, Swanberg said, adding that east to north-east winds could blow up to 10 mph over the two-day period.

Lows tonight will hover around 50.

Saturday will also be dry and sunny, Swanberg said, with a high of 75 in Grass Valley.

By Saturday afternoon, winds will switch directions to be southwestern facing, Swanberg said.

“Beyond that, we got sunny conditions for Sunday, high temperatures for the foothills and highs for Grass Valley,” Swanberg said.

Swanberg said Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers that night.

“It could be up to five-hundredths to a quarter of an inch,” Swanberg said, adding, “and we could get a dusting of 2 inches of snow for high elevations. There’s probably going to be some strong winds up there as well in that higher elevation.”

Monday’s overnight temperatures will range from 35 to 43, Swanberg said.

“After that, it will be mostly sunny on Tuesday and still a little bit cool,” Swanberg said.

The highs will range from the low 50s to 60s Tuesday through Thursday, with overnight lows between 35 and 45.

“We’re unusually warm right now, obviously, and that late system Monday into Tuesday will cool us off after the record-high temperatures into the weekend — especially in the valley, Swanberg said.

Swanberg said Grass Valley’s “climatological norm” this time of year is around 55 degrees with lows of 34.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com