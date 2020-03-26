Light in dark times
Submitted by Drew Mast
According to Nevada County resident Drew Mast, some neighborhoods are putting Christmas lights back up to spread cheer and light. Pictured are lights in from of Mast’s home.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News