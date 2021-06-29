Light at the inn: Gold Miners Inn buys backup generator

Often serving as a beacon during past electrical outages, The Gold Miners Inn recently went the extra mile to assure the community it will continue as a safe harbor during extreme weather events by installing a power generator.

The new generator was purchased a couple of months ago and underwent testing. It officially went live last Friday, managing owner Nick Hayhurst said.

During a power failure two years ago there were numerous seniors with medical devices, some without an internal power component. Last year electricity was cut during extreme temperature spikes to avoid sparking a fire as power consumers made hefty demands on the electrical grid.

“I have to guarantee my hotel has power,” said Hayhurst. “I can’t rely on PG&E all the time. They do a great job, but when power goes out we need an alternative energy source.”

Many of the elderly guests need power for CPAP machines and also require refrigeration for medications. At any one time approximately 20% of guests at the Gold Miners Inn are seniors. In addition, compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act mandates necessitating having uninterrupted electricity at all times.

“There are times during power outages when locals come to us when their power goes out,” Hayhurst said. “When temperatures approach 100 degrees, demand can exceed PG&E’s capacity. So, we need to compensate with an alternative power source.”

FLIPPING A SWITCH

The conversion to the inn’s generator is as simple as flipping a switch. The generator is powered by diesel fuel from local supplier Robinson Enterprises, a general contractor with expertise in petroleum services, logging, forest management and construction.

The generator’s setup was completed by Mountain Electrical Construction Inc.

“They had three electricians here at 11 o’clock at night,” said Hayhurst. “They worked 30 hours straight getting everything taken care of. We can turn on the generator at will.”

Hayhurst said there will be no impact fees levied upon hotel guests.

The generator makes little noise, and also provides back up power for the neighboring Towers Casino & Card Room, at 115 Bank St., and the UPS Store, at 111 Bank St.

“We lease out those properties and have to take care of them,” said Hayhurst.

There are few events that disrupt public or private business operations as much as a power outage. The benefits of a backup generator include keeping on the lights, air conditioning and/or heat; as well as powering computers, communication and security systems. It also keeps employees safe and productive, protects the revenue stream and inventory, as well as shows customers the business is reliable. Those most reliant on uninterrupted power are hospitals, schools, hotels, restaurants and grocery stores.

“We want to be part of the community and support our guests as much as possible,” Hayhurst said.