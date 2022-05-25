Light assessment: Grass Valley considers fee changes to landscaping, lighting districts

Certain Grass Valley parcels identified for maintenance and improvement of landscaping and lighting may see their annual assessment go up.

A number of residential landscaping and lighting districts were set for an assessment at Tuesday’s Grass Valley Council meeting. A public hearing and final vote on the changes is scheduled for the June 14 meeting.

“The proceeds of the annual assessments pay for maintenance of landscaping and associated structures, landscape utilities, city administration costs and street lighting costs within the boundaries of the district,” said Andy Heath, administrative services director.

Proceeds from the annual assessment districts pay for storm drain maintenance, retaining wall maintenance and city administration costs within the boundaries of each of those districts. The annual assessments also support the city’s strategic plan and city infrastructure investment by covering costs of community-specific structures, Heath said.

City staff recommended the council adopt five resolutions for residential areas —Morgan Ranch; Ventana Sierra Tract; Scotia Pines Subdivision; Morgan Ranch West; and Ridge Meadows Annexation.

For Morgan Ranch, based on the total build-out number of parcels expected as of June 1, the levy is proposed to be increased $5.22 to $69.82 per dwelling unit. For Ventana Sierra, the levy would increase $5.26 to $168.42 per dwelling unit. For Scotia Pines, the increase is $5.76 to $76.98 per dwelling unit. For Morgan Ranch West, the levy would remain unchanged at $20 per dwelling unit. And in Ridge Meadows, the levy would be decreased to $216.22 per dwelling unit.

Work calls for installation, maintenance and servicing of landscaping and associated improvements, as indicated on plans prepared by Josephine McProud, landscape architect, said Bjorn Jones, Grass Valley principal engineer.

“Maintenance means the furnishing of labor and materials for the ordinary upkeep, including weeding, mowing, pruning tree removal, replanting, spraying, fertilizing and treatment for vegetation disease,” he said.

Also required is irrigation and repair of the irrigation system, removal of trimmings, rubbish, debris and solid waste. And servicing will mean furnishing and payment of electric power, public street light facilities for operation of any improvements as well as water for irrigation of any landscaping.

Morgan Ranch is the biggest zone with 384 parcels while Ventana Sierra is the smallest with 19 parcels.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com