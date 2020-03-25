Lifeguard training postponed

Lifeguard training and recertification offered through Nevada City Parks & Recreation and Northern Sierra Swimming have been postponed due to COVID-19. However, those interested in taking the class can still submit a registration form and payment. Payment will not be processed until the class begins and organizers are each student can attend the new dates. For more information, call 530-265-2496, ext. 129, email dawn.zydonis@nevadacityca.gov and visit https://nevadacityca.gov/pview.aspx?id=20735&catid=564.