Lifeguard certification class

Nevada City Parks & Recreation and Northern Sierra Swimming are partnering to offer lifeguard training to anyone who is at least 15 years old, is a strong swimmer, enjoys working with children and is able to work outdoors. The American Red Cross Lifeguard Course will be offered during spring break (April 6 through 10) at Memorial Park Pool in Grass Valley.

Lifeguarding is a rewarding job as well as great training for future employment, said Dawn Zydonis, Parks & Recreation manager. Lifeguards learn about professionalism, decision making, teamwork, leadership, customer service, and most importantly, how to save lives. Adult lifeguards have a lot to offer to aquatics programs as well and are encouraged to apply. Registration and fees are due March 20. Details about the class can be found on Nevada City’s website at http://www.nevadacityca.gov. For more information about lifeguard training, call Nevada City Parks & Recreation at 530-265-2496, ext. 129.