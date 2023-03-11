Staff Writer
Most people like to celebrate any occasion, whether a wedding, a bat mitzvah, or even completing their taxes. Others prefer to make celebrating their profession. Caitlin Mullan and her husband William are but two of those people.
The couple recently launched Fool’s Gold Mobile Bar, a charming trailer from which they serve beverages of the party thrower’s choice. Caitlin admits that she takes on most of the work of the traveling pub while her husband oversees their other businesses, all under Mullan Enterprises.
“I used to bartend in college and I wanted a way I could work for myself and I also like event planning,” Caitlin explained. “Being able to coordinate with anybody on what could make their day special was what made me want to get this going. We are still somewhat new, so we are always looking for ways to get involved with the community.”
Having worked in television news, Caitlin was ready for a change of pace.
“I am originally from Kansas but we moved here from Florida a year and a half ago,” she said. “We lived there for six years, and moved for (William’s) job. I hope to make this my full-time job. I had job offers but no one wanted to pay me what I wanted. My husband I talked about doing something like this for years. Since we moved here we decided to start.”
As far as the selection of beverages, the choice is the host’s.
“We do really any sort of event—weddings, birthdays, showers; really any social gathering,” said Mullan. “We customize menus for the party, so really whatever the hosts have a preference for. We can decorate the trailer to colors and themes.
“A way that the liquor license works is that California only allows you to sell alcohol if you have an establishment and we don’t have that. It’s far down in our future. We are a dry hire service. The person hosting the event just buys the alcohol and we serve it. We do not provide the alcohol because of California license (laws).”
Prices for the cart are based on the number of attendees, the location of the event, and what the host would like served. Mullan said Fool’s Gold also offers an extensive menu of mocktails, offering those who choose not to imbibe a tasty non-alcoholic drink — whether it be an Italian soda or a crafty juice or soda.
The Fool’s Gold cart also features a two-tap beer system with a coil system that ensures beer runs cold at all times.
Mullan said that the cart — which the couple purchased in November — has already served a number of events and has bookings for upcoming months.
“The weather hasn’t been cooperative but we are hoping to get out on weekends and set up the trailer and serve mocktails,” said Mullan, who just welcomed a new baby two months ago. “We are hoping for a farmers market. Grass Valley and Nevada City are huge into Christmas time so we are hoping to attend those events as well. Not just specific events, we are hoping to just roll out on a Saturday; we can actually do that with a county permit.”
The Mullans hold an LLC for Fool’s Gold Mobile Bar and possess insurance, as well as ABC certification.
Like any business owners, the Mullans have not been without challenges. For Caitlin, she laughed as she admitted one of the most difficult parts is navigating the trailer.
“I’m not very good at parking yet,” she said. “I am getting better.”
For now, Caitlin and William run the cart with help from their nephew. They consider themselves a year-round business.
“I would say that no event is too small or big for us to do and we are always willing to be flexible and make sure the event is a success. Usually we do some of the most important events in a person’s life. We are there to make sure the day goes smoothly and be the life of the party.”
Fool’s Gold Mobile Bar can be reached on Facebook and Instagram or by calling 530-786-4458. A permanent website is in the works.