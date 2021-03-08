 Life of service | TheUnion.com
Life of service

USS Arizona survivor holds second book signing

Elias Funez
  

Lt. Cmdr. Lou Conter, retired, signs books and smiles for photographs during a second book signing held for the release of “The Lou Conter Story,” by Annette C. Hull, Louis A. Conter, and Warren R. Hull, on Saturday at Margarita’s restaurant in Grass Valley. The book features the true life stories of the unsung World War II hero and USS Arizona survivor, and his life of service to the U.S.
Elias Funez

