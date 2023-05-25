Staff Writer
As the school year comes to an end, the pressure is on for twelfth grade students attending the Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) who must present their culminating projects required to graduate.
The focus of the senior seminar, a required course to guide students through the project, is to prepare students for life after high school, according to the video outlining the project on the Bear River High School (Bear River) website.
The senior seminar is more than just a career path exploration because it includes important life skills such as personal finance, job skills, nutrition and personal health and mental health and relationships. The course also incorporates the final module of Get Focused/Stay Focused instruction students receive throughout the four years attending Bear River.
Students conduct self assessments that match personality types and preferences with career fields such as the military, engineering, aerospace, business, agriculture, construction, medical, education, law, arts, and many more.
A mentor is then assigned who has professional experience in the field to guide and advise the student as particular careers or jobs are narrowed down.
There are several steps in the process before the day finally comes when the student must present findings to a panel of local adults who volunteer to be an audience, ask the students questions and score preparation, professionalism and final product.
“For my senior project I shadowed Dr. Kanwardeep S. Grewal, a neurologist for Sutter Faith Hospital,” Robert Maple, a senior at Bear River said. “I thought it was difficult to coordinate schedules and arrange the days I shadowed. It was also hard because I wanted to do more to help on those days, but I wasn’t medically certified. I wanted to do more.”
Students are allowed to miss three days of school to work on their projects or in the case of Maple, to go into the workplace and shadow a professional for three days, according to Maple.
“I think it is a good idea to see if your current plan is going to make sense at the end of high school, if not, then rule it out,” Maple said.
During Maple’s presentation to the panel, he discussed how being a neurologist is not just about making diagnosis and offering treatments. It’s not just about knowing the science, according to Maple.
Maple said that Dr. Grewal had to be good at dealing with people, really listening and helping them on their level. And it wasn’t just the patients that required attention. Dealing with the teams of medical professionals, the technology challenges and everyday issues that pop up such as a construction project or new staff, required that the doctor be flexible and resilient.
“It was a bit surprising,” Maple said.
Of the three careers Maple did a deep dive into, including neurology, genetic engineering and a third, he methodically ruled out two and chose neurology for his future studies at a leading southern California university.
Other surprises and some advice was expressed by Austin Phipps who did a job shadowing at Telestream located at 848 Gold Flat Road in Nevada City.
“Do it as early as possible because there might be a giant snowstorm that will prevent you from doing your senior project for over a month,” Austin Phipps said. “I was job-shadowing someone in Nevada City who told me ‘Don’t come in through the main entrance because the roof collapsed!’”
Phipps said he was relieved when the presentations in front of the panel were over.
“I think the hardest part was the presentation itself because of nerves. The project was not as bad as it seems,” Maddie Mattson said. “I was studying comic creations. I wrote and made a mini comic online.”
The senior seminar breaks the project down into steps to avoid overwhelming students and includes resume writing, cover letter writing, research and essay writing and interview skills with mock interviews practiced throughout.
Even “thank you” emails are required to promote professionalism and email etiquette.
The students chose a career field that interests them and some students use the senior seminar to prepare for choices after graduation.
“Some students find out what they would love to do for a job and others find out what they would not want to do for a career,” teacher Sara Noah said.
A broad range of careers were presented to the adult volunteers who shared their professional experience with students and offered feedback on their presentations.
Brad Fowler, with Fowler Livestocks and the owner of Goat Works, a company that uses sheep and goats for grazing, volunteered as a mentor for students interested in ranching and agriculture.
“It was a lot of fun,” Fowler said. “This was my first year and I look forward to doing it again next year.”
“I was a mentor and I sat on the panel for a fellow who was speaking about computer science. I had no idea what he was talking about, but he was super confident and super competent,” Fowler said. “This was surprising because he described himself as an introvert, you know how they have to take the personality assessments, but he presented so well.”
Fowler noticed that students came alive when they were describing something they loved and had the opportunity to research it.
“This is very focused,” Fowler said. “We didn’t do any of this when we were in school.”
One student that Fowler mentored was Elijah Funk who intends on studying viticulture, or wine science.
“I might go to Cal Poly SLO (San Luis Obispo) but I’m going to Sierra College first,” Funk said.
“The hardest part was trying to organize interview days. It was harder than I thought to get people to respond so I could meet up with them to interview them,” Funk said. “Emailing was a lot more efficient than calling.”
Another aspect of viticulture that was difficult was the fact that Funk was not 21-years old yet.
“I wasn’t 21 yet so it was hard being around the alcohol business. I plan on doing viticulture or just farming in general,” Funk said.
Liv DesAutels, Associated Student Body vice president, used a previous experience with the Youth News Corp to help her decide on her senior project as a journalist.
“My beat was the environment,” DesAutels said.
The Youth News Corp is a program run by Nevada County that helps residents 16 — 30-years old with employment skills, internships and career readiness, according to DesAutels.
“For my senior project I anchored the evening news at KVMR, the radio station in Nevada City. First I shadowed them and I might get to do it again,” DesAutels said.
DesAutels said she will be attending the University of Nevada, Reno to study journalism after graduation.
Maya Bussinger also had an interest in journalism but wanted to expand her skills to include photojournalism.
“Finding my interviewers was the hardest part, Bussinger said. “I talked to Michael Kirby and Steve Hubbard, they are freelance photographers around here…I never met them before and I was super nervous. I asked a random guy in the coffee shop where we were supposed to meet if he was Mr. Hubbard, and he wasn’t! It was so awkward.”