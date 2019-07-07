Library ‘Pop-Up’ event at Pioneer Park in Nevada City

Library staff are “popping up” between 10 a.m. and noon on July 13 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. The pop-up library will be set up near the playground and carriage house. Community members are encouraged to drop by to check out a book, find out about library programs and services, create a summer craft, or play a summer game. Those who do not have library cards can sign up at the pop-up and will also have the opportunity to sign up for summer learning. All ages are welcome. Pioneer Park is located at 421 Nimrod St. in Nevada City. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.